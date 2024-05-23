О программе
Концертная программа по лучшим произведениям культовой игры Heroes Of Might and Magic в исполнении квартета солистов и фортепиано. Декорации концерта погрузят зрителей в атмосферу фэнтезийной таверны, окруженной лесом с множеством артефактов. Узнаваемый с первых нот саундтрек в камерном исполнении напомнит о захватывающих приключениях и битвах легендарной игры.
Список композиций
1.1:14
Main Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2.2:01
Grass (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
3.2:46
Rampart Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
4.0:52
AI Theme II (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
5.2:14
Rough (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
6.2:20
Stronghold Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
7.0:57
Dragon Slayer (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
8.2:07
Dirt (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
9.1:34
Evil Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
10.2:33
Necropolis Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
11.1:14
Win Scenario (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
12.2:01
Snow (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
13.3:46
Tower Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
14.0:46
AI Theme I (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
15.1:54
Underground (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
16.2:16
Dungeon Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
17.2:20
Armageddon's Blade (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
18.2:01
Sand (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
19.2:35
Castle Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
20.1:10
Secret Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
21.1:52
Lava (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
22.2:17
Inferno (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
23.1:41
Campaign Theme XI (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
24.2:27
Swamp (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
25.1:58
Fortress Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
26.1:54
Water (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
27.1:23
Conflux Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
27 Композиций ~ 53 Минуты