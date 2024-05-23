Герои Меча и Магии - Таверна у болота

Музыкальные композиции из культовой игры Heroes Of Might and Magic в декорациях фэнтезийной таверны

О программе

Концертная программа по лучшим произведениям культовой игры Heroes Of Might and Magic в исполнении квартета солистов и фортепиано. Декорации концерта погрузят зрителей в атмосферу фэнтезийной таверны, окруженной лесом с множеством артефактов. Узнаваемый с первых нот саундтрек в камерном исполнении напомнит о захватывающих приключениях и битвах легендарной игры.

Список композиций

1.
Main Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:14
2.
Grass (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:01
3.
Rampart Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:46
4.
AI Theme II (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
0:52
5.
Rough (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:14
6.
Stronghold Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:20
7.
Dragon Slayer (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
0:57
8.
Dirt (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:07
9.
Evil Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:34
10.
Necropolis Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:33
11.
Win Scenario (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:14
12.
Snow (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:01
13.
Tower Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
3:46
14.
AI Theme I (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
0:46
15.
Underground (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:54
16.
Dungeon Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:16
17.
Armageddon's Blade (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:20
18.
Sand (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:01
19.
Castle Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:35
20.
Secret Theme (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:10
21.
Lava (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:52
22.
Inferno (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:17
23.
Campaign Theme XI (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:41
24.
Swamp (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
2:27
25.
Fortress Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:58
26.
Water (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:54
27.
Conflux Town (Heroes of Might and Magic III)
1:23
27 Композиций ~ 53 Минуты
