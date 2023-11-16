Тема моря и океана в произведениях современных композиторов

Список композиций
- Roberto Cacciapaglia, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Michele Fedrigotti - Oceano
- Dirk Maassen, Dirk Mallwitz, The Scoring Berlin Orchestra - Ocean
- Cicada - 越過海岸山脈 Over Coastal Range
- Yuki Murata - the sea
- Ólafur Arnalds - I Could Hear Water
- Chad Lawson - Falling Ocean
- Luke Howard, Nadje Noordhuis - Signs from the Sea
- Jacob David - Porcelain Sea
- Fabrizio Paterlini - Silent Ocean
- Federico Albanese - By the Deep Sea
- Dirk Maassen - Crossing Oceans
- Max Richter - The Haunted Ocean 1
- Armand Amar - Planet Ocean
- Ezio Bosso, Orchestra Filarmonica '900 del teatro Regio di Torino - Symphony No. 1 "Oceans": I. Allegro Giusto "To Plough the Waves" (Atlantic)
- Danny Mulhern, London Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Ames - The Dead Sea
- Slow Meadow - Those Who Rush Across the Sea
- Library Tapes, Julia Kent - A Summer By The Sea I
- Cicada - 浪沫撫過礫石灘 Ocean Foam
- Poppy Ackroyd - Glass Sea
- Philip G Anderson - From River to Ocean
- Sten Erland Hermundstad - Waves
- Ludovico Einaudi - Le Onde
- Alexandre Desplat - The Light Between Oceans
- Ryuichi Sakamoto - In the Sea
- Hior Chronik - Black Sea And Red Sky
- Sophie Hutchings - Following Sea
- Cicada - 當海潮湧向礁岩 Rolling Waves
- Igor Khabarov - Watercolors
- Cicada - Into the Ocean
- Rob Costlow - Oceans
- Roberto Cacciapaglia - Atlantico
- Sławek Jaskułke - Sea IV
- Whitetree, Ludovico Einaudi, Robert Lippok, RONALD LIPPOK - Slow Ocean
- Niklas Paschburg - Oceanic
