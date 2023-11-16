Тема моря и океана в произведениях современных композиторов

Длительность:

162Мин

Список композиций

  1. Roberto Cacciapaglia, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Michele Fedrigotti - Oceano
  2. Dirk Maassen, Dirk Mallwitz, The Scoring Berlin Orchestra - Ocean
  3. Cicada - 越過海岸山脈 Over Coastal Range
  4. Yuki Murata - the sea
  5. Ólafur Arnalds - I Could Hear Water
  6. Chad Lawson - Falling Ocean
  7. Luke Howard, Nadje Noordhuis - Signs from the Sea
  8. Jacob David - Porcelain Sea
  9. Fabrizio Paterlini - Silent Ocean
  10. Federico Albanese - By the Deep Sea
  11. Dirk Maassen - Crossing Oceans
  12. Max Richter - The Haunted Ocean 1
  13. Armand Amar - Planet Ocean
  14. Ezio Bosso, Orchestra Filarmonica '900 del teatro Regio di Torino - Symphony No. 1 "Oceans": I. Allegro Giusto "To Plough the Waves" (Atlantic)
  15. Danny Mulhern, London Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Ames - The Dead Sea
  16. Slow Meadow - Those Who Rush Across the Sea
  17. Library Tapes, Julia Kent - A Summer By The Sea I
  18. Cicada - 浪沫撫過礫石灘 Ocean Foam
  19. Poppy Ackroyd - Glass Sea
  20. Philip G Anderson - From River to Ocean
  21. Sten Erland Hermundstad - Waves
  22. Ludovico Einaudi - Le Onde
  23. Alexandre Desplat - The Light Between Oceans
  24. Ryuichi Sakamoto - In the Sea
  25. Hior Chronik - Black Sea And Red Sky
  26. Sophie Hutchings - Following Sea
  27. Cicada - 當海潮湧向礁岩 Rolling Waves
  28. Igor Khabarov - Watercolors
  29. Cicada - Into the Ocean
  30. Rob Costlow - Oceans
  31. Roberto Cacciapaglia - Atlantico
  32. Sławek Jaskułke - Sea IV
  33. Whitetree, Ludovico Einaudi, Robert Lippok, RONALD LIPPOK - Slow Ocean
  34. Federico Albanese - By the Deep Sea
  35. Niklas Paschburg - Oceanic

Жанры:

Классика, Классическая музыка, Неоклассика, Нью-эйдж, Симфоническая музыка, Современная академическая музыка

Настроения:

Вдохновляющая, Возвышенная, Жизнерадостная, Задумчивая, Легкая, Мечтательная, Светлая, Чувственная

