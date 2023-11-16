Приглушенное пианино и мягкий звук в творчестве современных композиторов

Длительность:

145Мин

Список композиций

  1. Daigo Hanada - Ichiru
  2. Ólafur Arnalds - saman
  3. Nils Frahm - You
  4. Carlos Cipa - Lilac Threads
  5. Hania Rani - Eden
  6. Nils Frahm - La
  7. Luke Howard - In Metaphor, Solace
  8. Lambert - Ghost
  9. Bjarni Biering - Calm Peaceful Mind
  10. Bruno Sanfilippo - Claroscuro (Solo Piano Version)
  11. Jean-Michel Blais - igloo - acoustique
  12. Lambert - Sleeping Dogs
  13. Joep Beving - Sleeping Lotus
  14. Malakoff Kowalski - Anin Goldkind
  15. Nils Frahm - Re
  16. Carlos Cipa - For They Had Things To Say
  17. Martin Kohlstedt - AHR
  18. Lambert - The Dance
  19. Sophie Hutchings - Tail Lights
  20. Martin Kohlstedt - JIN
  21. Akira Kosemura - Resonance
  22. Oskar Schuster - 1993
  23. Arnold Kasar - Sula
  24. Hania Rani - Hawaii Oslo
  25. Luke Howard - Open
  26. Ólafur Arnalds - Tomorrow's Song
  27. Carlos Cipa - Today and It's Gone
  28. Joep Beving - Zoetrope
  29. Lambert - The Movie
  30. Joep Beving - Sonderling
  31. Nils Frahm - Unter – Tristana – Ambre
  32. Luke Howard - Elysian Fields
  33. Doug Kaufman - Traveler Unknown
  34. Otto A. Totland - Âust
  35. Muriël Bostdorp - Dreams
  36. Wouter Dewit - Listen To The Wind
  37. Dominique Charpentier - Secret Place
  38. Federico Albanese - Slow Within
  39. Sylvain Texier, Ô Lake - Silhouettes
  40. Stephan Moccio - Fracture
  41. Jan A.P. Kaczmarek - Unfaithful - Piano Variation

Слушать подборку

Жанры:

Классика, Классическая музыка, Музыка мира, Неоклассика

Настроения:

Безмятежная, Вдохновляющая, Возвышенная, Грустная, Жизнерадостная, Задумчивая, Легкая, Лирическая, Расслабляющая, Романтическая

Похожие подборки

ГлавнаяКонцертыПрограммыГородаПлощадкиМузыкаНовости
Альманах композиторовО неоклассикеОб Оркестре НеоклассикаКонтактыСлужба поддержкиCovid-19
Неоклассика

ООО "НЕОКЛАССИКА"

123001, город Москва, ул Спиридоновка, д. 9

ИНН: 7707425804

ОГРН: 1197746050402