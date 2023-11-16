Приглушенное пианино и мягкий звук в творчестве современных композиторов

Список композиций
- Daigo Hanada - Ichiru
- Ólafur Arnalds - saman
- Nils Frahm - You
- Carlos Cipa - Lilac Threads
- Hania Rani - Eden
- Nils Frahm - La
- Luke Howard - In Metaphor, Solace
- Lambert - Ghost
- Bjarni Biering - Calm Peaceful Mind
- Bruno Sanfilippo - Claroscuro (Solo Piano Version)
- Jean-Michel Blais - igloo - acoustique
- Lambert - Sleeping Dogs
- Joep Beving - Sleeping Lotus
- Malakoff Kowalski - Anin Goldkind
- Nils Frahm - Re
- Carlos Cipa - For They Had Things To Say
- Martin Kohlstedt - AHR
- Lambert - The Dance
- Sophie Hutchings - Tail Lights
- Martin Kohlstedt - JIN
- Akira Kosemura - Resonance
- Oskar Schuster - 1993
- Arnold Kasar - Sula
- Hania Rani - Hawaii Oslo
- Luke Howard - Open
- Ólafur Arnalds - Tomorrow's Song
- Carlos Cipa - Today and It's Gone
- Joep Beving - Zoetrope
- Lambert - The Movie
- Joep Beving - Sonderling
- Nils Frahm - Unter – Tristana – Ambre
- Luke Howard - Elysian Fields
- Doug Kaufman - Traveler Unknown
- Otto A. Totland - Âust
- Muriël Bostdorp - Dreams
- Wouter Dewit - Listen To The Wind
- Dominique Charpentier - Secret Place
- Federico Albanese - Slow Within
- Sylvain Texier, Ô Lake - Silhouettes
- Stephan Moccio - Fracture
- Jan A.P. Kaczmarek - Unfaithful - Piano Variation
