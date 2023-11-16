Японские современные композиторы

Список композиций
- Ryuichi Sakamoto - Amore
- Yasushi Yoshida - Swansong
- Joe Hisaishi - Summer (kikujiro)
- Ryuichi Sakamoto, Jaques Morelenbaum, Judy Kang - Bibo No Aozora
- Shigeru Umebayashi - Come il vento
- Yuki Murata - the Hill named Air
- Akira Kosemura, Atsuki Yoshida, Natsumi Okimasu, Kintaro Hagiya, Yumi Shimazu, Toru Nishijima - In The Dark Woods
- Daigo Hanada - Again
- Midori Hirano - Mountains
- Yoshida Yasushi - Little Hands
- Joe Hisaishi - Spirited Away - The Sixth Station
- Akira Kosemura - DNA
- Shigeru Umebayashi, Ara Malikian - Shigeru Umebayashi : Yumeji's Theme
- Yasushi Yoshida - round and chord
- Takahiro Kido - Where Time Goes
- Yuki Murata - gift
- Keiko Matsui - Butterfly
- Ryuichi Sakamoto - The Sheltering Sky Main Theme (From "The Sheltering Sky")
- Anime Kei - Legend of Ashitaka Theme (Originally from "Princess Mononoke") - Instrumental
- Anoice - colder than thermite
- Yuki Murata - Snow
- Shigeru Umebayashi - At the Edge of the Empire Lies the Martial World
- Yoko Kanno - Cradle Song
