Японские современные композиторы

Длительность:

95Мин

Список композиций

  1. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Amore
  2. Yasushi Yoshida - Swansong
  3. Joe Hisaishi - Summer (kikujiro)
  4. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Jaques Morelenbaum, Judy Kang - Bibo No Aozora
  5. Shigeru Umebayashi - Come il vento
  6. Yuki Murata - the Hill named Air
  7. Akira Kosemura, Atsuki Yoshida, Natsumi Okimasu, Kintaro Hagiya, Yumi Shimazu, Toru Nishijima - In The Dark Woods
  8. Daigo Hanada - Again
  9. Midori Hirano - Mountains
  10. Yoshida Yasushi - Little Hands
  11. Joe Hisaishi - Spirited Away - The Sixth Station
  12. Akira Kosemura - DNA
  13. Shigeru Umebayashi, Ara Malikian - Shigeru Umebayashi : Yumeji's Theme
  14. Yasushi Yoshida - round and chord
  15. Takahiro Kido - Where Time Goes
  16. Yuki Murata - gift
  17. Keiko Matsui - Butterfly
  18. Ryuichi Sakamoto - The Sheltering Sky Main Theme (From "The Sheltering Sky")
  19. Anime Kei - Legend of Ashitaka Theme (Originally from "Princess Mononoke") - Instrumental
  20. Anoice - colder than thermite
  21. Yuki Murata - Snow
  22. Shigeru Umebayashi - At the Edge of the Empire Lies the Martial World
  23. Yoko Kanno - Cradle Song

Жанры:

Классика, Классическая музыка, Музыка мира, Неоклассика, Нью-эйдж, Симфоническая музыка, Современная академическая музыка

Настроения:

Бодрая, Жизнерадостная, Легкая, Мечтательная, Мотивирующая, Позитивная, Поэтическая

