Лучшие саундтреки Joe Hisaishi к фильмам Китано и мультфильмам Миядзаки

Длительность:

34Мин

Список композиций

  1. Joe Hisaishi - Opening Song - Merry-Go-Round of Life
  2. Joe Hisaishi - The Legend of Ashitaka
  3. Joe Hisaishi - The Sixth Station
  4. Joe Hisaishi - A Song for Mothers and the Sea
  5. Joe Hisaishi - Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind - Opening theme
  6. Joe Hisaishi - Moonlight Flight
  7. Joe Hisaishi - A Journey (A Dream of Flight)
  8. Joe Hisaishi, 新日本フィルワールドドリームオーケストラ - HANA-BI
  9. Joe Hisaishi, London Symphony Orchestra - Summer
  10. Joe Hisaishi - Silent Love - Main Theme

Слушать подборку

Жанры:

Киномузыка, Классика, Музыка мира, Неоклассика, Симфоническая музыка, Современная академическая музыка

Настроения:

Бодрая, Волнующая, Грустная, Легкая, Мотивирующая, Энергичная

Похожие подборки

ГлавнаяКонцертыПрограммыГородаПлощадкиМузыкаНовости
Альманах композиторовО неоклассикеОб Оркестре НеоклассикаКонтактыСлужба поддержкиCovid-19
Неоклассика

ООО "НЕОКЛАССИКА"

123001, город Москва, ул Спиридоновка, д. 9

ИНН: 7707425804

ОГРН: 1197746050402