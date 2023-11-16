Лучшие саундтреки Joe Hisaishi к фильмам Китано и мультфильмам Миядзаки

Список композиций
- Joe Hisaishi - Opening Song - Merry-Go-Round of Life
- Joe Hisaishi - The Legend of Ashitaka
- Joe Hisaishi - The Sixth Station
- Joe Hisaishi - A Song for Mothers and the Sea
- Joe Hisaishi - Nausicaä of the Valley of Wind - Opening theme
- Joe Hisaishi - Moonlight Flight
- Joe Hisaishi - A Journey (A Dream of Flight)
- Joe Hisaishi, 新日本フィルワールドドリームオーケストラ - HANA-BI
- Joe Hisaishi, London Symphony Orchestra - Summer
- Joe Hisaishi - Silent Love - Main Theme
Слушать подборку
Подписаться на подборки: