Лес в произведениях современных композиторов

Длительность:

113Мин

Список композиций

  1. Brian Crain - A Walk in the Forest
  2. Brad Jacobsen - In a Yellow Wood
  3. Ludovico Einaudi - Einaudi: Two Trees
  4. Masako - Bigfoot Forest
  5. Lubomyr Melnyk - Fallen Trees - Part I: Preamble
  6. Wim Mertens - As Music in the Trees
  7. Max Ananyev - Oak Trees
  8. Akira Kosemura - Between The Trees
  9. Philip G Anderson - Along the Forest Floor
  10. Nils Frahm - My Friend the Forest
  11. Max Richter, Tilda Swinton, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Philip Sheppard, Chris Worsey - The Trees
  12. Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope - Underwood
  13. Carlos Cipa - dark tree
  14. øjeRum - Part 1
  15. Masayoshi Fujita - Story of Forest
  16. films - Little forest
  17. Cicada - 不在的你們都去了哪裡
  18. Ralf Hildenbeutel - Tree Srapes Sky with Grace
  19. Zoë Keating - Forest
  20. Aukai - In the Trees
  21. Max Ananyev - Laurel Forest
  22. Fragments - Sycamore Trees
  23. Chad Lawson - Amongst the Trees I Wait
  24. Siavash Amini - Dark Oak Woods
  25. Angels Of Venice - The Enchanted Forest

Слушать подборку

Жанры:

Классика, Классическая музыка, Музыка мира, Неоклассика, Постклассика, Симфоническая музыка, Современная академическая музыка, Современная классика, Эмбиент

Настроения:

Бодрая, Вдохновляющая, Возвышенная, Жизнерадостная, Задумчивая, Мечтательная, Нежная, Ностальгическая, Оптимистичная, Позитивная

Похожие подборки

ГлавнаяКонцертыПрограммыГородаПлощадкиМузыкаНовости
Альманах композиторовО неоклассикеОб Оркестре НеоклассикаКонтактыСлужба поддержкиCovid-19
Неоклассика

ООО "НЕОКЛАССИКА"

123001, город Москва, ул Спиридоновка, д. 9

ИНН: 7707425804

ОГРН: 1197746050402