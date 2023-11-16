Лес в произведениях современных композиторов

Список композиций
- Brian Crain - A Walk in the Forest
- Brad Jacobsen - In a Yellow Wood
- Ludovico Einaudi - Einaudi: Two Trees
- Masako - Bigfoot Forest
- Lubomyr Melnyk - Fallen Trees - Part I: Preamble
- Wim Mertens - As Music in the Trees
- Max Ananyev - Oak Trees
- Akira Kosemura - Between The Trees
- Philip G Anderson - Along the Forest Floor
- Nils Frahm - My Friend the Forest
- Max Richter, Tilda Swinton, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Philip Sheppard, Chris Worsey - The Trees
- Ludovico Einaudi, Daniel Hope - Underwood
- Carlos Cipa - dark tree
- øjeRum - Part 1
- Masayoshi Fujita - Story of Forest
- films - Little forest
- Cicada - 不在的你們都去了哪裡
- Ralf Hildenbeutel - Tree Srapes Sky with Grace
- Zoë Keating - Forest
- Aukai - In the Trees
- Max Ananyev - Laurel Forest
- Fragments - Sycamore Trees
- Chad Lawson - Amongst the Trees I Wait
- Siavash Amini - Dark Oak Woods
- Angels Of Venice - The Enchanted Forest
