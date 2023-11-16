Музыка для отдыха

Список композиций
- Jean-Michel Blais - chanson
- Ólafur Arnalds - nyepi
- Nils Frahm - A Walking Embrace
- films - Little forest
- Luke Howard, Hania Rani - Circles - Hania Rani Rework
- Ben Lukas Boysen, Sebastian Plano - An Infinite Day
- Slow Meadow - Ships Along the Harbor
- Otto A. Totland - Âust
- Ryan Teague - Anesidora
- Nil Ciuró - Charm
- Bruno Sanfilippo - Piano Textures 3 III
- Brian Crain - Finding Home
- Paul Cardall - Hope
- Helios - Facing West
- Carlos Cipa - Step Out From Time
- Aukai - Closed Eyes Flashback
- A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears
- Ludovico Einaudi, Czech National Symphony Orchestra - White Night
- Fabrizio Paterlini - La polvere e l'incanto
- Ólafur Arnalds, Lavinia Meijer - Tomorrow's Song
- Ignacio Bonet - H 1.1
- Sebastian Plano - Dancing Waters
- A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie, Dustin O'Halloran - The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair
