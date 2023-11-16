Музыка для отдыха

Длительность:

97Мин

Список композиций

  1. Jean-Michel Blais - chanson
  2. Ólafur Arnalds - nyepi
  3. Nils Frahm - A Walking Embrace
  4. films - Little forest
  5. Luke Howard, Hania Rani - Circles - Hania Rani Rework
  6. Ben Lukas Boysen, Sebastian Plano - An Infinite Day
  7. Slow Meadow - Ships Along the Harbor
  8. Otto A. Totland - Âust
  9. Ryan Teague - Anesidora
  10. Nil Ciuró - Charm
  11. Bruno Sanfilippo - Piano Textures 3 III
  12. Brian Crain - Finding Home
  13. Paul Cardall - Hope
  14. Helios - Facing West
  15. Carlos Cipa - Step Out From Time
  16. Aukai - Closed Eyes Flashback
  17. A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears
  18. Ludovico Einaudi, Czech National Symphony Orchestra - White Night
  19. Fabrizio Paterlini - La polvere e l'incanto
  20. Ólafur Arnalds, Lavinia Meijer - Tomorrow's Song
  21. Ignacio Bonet - H 1.1
  22. Sebastian Plano - Dancing Waters
  23. A Winged Victory for the Sullen, Adam Bryanbaum Wiltzie, Dustin O'Halloran - The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair

Слушать подборку

Жанры:

Классика, Классическая музыка, Музыка мира, Неоклассика, Постклассика, Симфоническая музыка

Настроения:

Безмятежная, Легкая, Лирическая, Мечтательная, Нежная, Поэтическая, Расслабляющая, Светлая, Созерцательная, Спокойная

Похожие подборки

